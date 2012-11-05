Watch: Mumford & Sons’ ‘Lover of the Light’ video with Idris Elba

One can be blind and still be a “Lover of the Light”: that seems to be the moral to the story in the Mumford & Sons’ video of the same name, which features the directing and acting talents of “The Wire” star Idris Elba.

Co-directed with Dan Cadan, “Lover” sends a man who cannot see into the stunning landscapes of Pembrokeshire, Wales without his dog or cane. I’m moved by the details and pauses inside the man’s house, as he converses with himself, and selects a tie to wear as he takes himself on a date to the forests, cliffs and the beach.

It’s the next highlight to be pushed from “Babel,” Mumford & Sons’ extremely successful sophomore set. In tandem with the video news, the band has announced East Coast tour dates for February, with tickets going up for sale on Friday (Nov. 9). Dates are below the clip.

Here are the newly announced tour dates:

Tuesday Feb. 5th – TD Garden, Boston MA

Wednesday Feb. 6th – Barclays Center, New York NY

Wednesday Feb. 13th – Patriot Center, Fairfax VA

Saturday Feb. 16th – Susquehanna Bank Center, Camden NJ