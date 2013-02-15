Mumford & Sons ride Grammy victory back to No. 1 on Billboard 200

Talk about a Grammy bump… Mumford & Son”s “Babel,” which was crowned album of the year during Feb. 10″s Grammy Awards, soars back to the top of the charts next week with estimated sales of 150,000-160,000 copies.

The effects were felt by the band immediately following the Grammy broadcast as the album rose from 7-4 on the Billboard 200 this week and then back to No. 1 next week.

A number of other Grammy participants also see increases. The “2013 Grammy Nominees” CD threatens to hit the 100,000 mark as it likely rises to No. 2, according to Hits Daily Double.



Bruno Mars, who performed “Locked Out Of Heaven,” sees his album, “Unorthodox Jukebox” climb back to No. 3, while Taylor Swift, who opened the show, sees “Red” sell up to 75,000, and move up to No. 4 after falling out of the Top 10 this week.

This week”s No. 1 album, Josh Groban”s “All That Echoes,” probably falls to No. 5, although it and “Now 45” are both on target to sell between 60,000-70,000, so it could be No. 6.

Andrea Bocelli”s “Passione” looks good for No. 7, although fun.”s “Some Nights” may snag that spot, leaving “Passione” to fall to No. 8. Pink”s “The Truth About Love” looks good for No. 9, while the Lumineers, who also performed on the show, will see its self-titled album hold steady at No. 10.

