Music Power Rankings: Whitney Houston, Adele and Madonna

1) Whitney Houston. Listen to this and try not to cry over what we”ve lost.



2) Adele: Really? You have to ask? We have six, shiny gold reasons.



3) Madonna: Madge lands her 38th Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, widening her margin over the Beatles by four. Any other week that would definitely get her the top spot.

4) Grammy Awards: The Feb. 12 ceremony drew more than 41 million viewers, making it the second-most watched Grammy ceremony, ever only behind the 1984 show.

5) Dave Grohl: This rock and roll true believer gets to the heart of the matter with the Foo Fighters” Grammy acceptance speech: “Singing into a microphone and learning to play an instrument and learning to do your craft, that’s the most important thing for people to do” We’re embroidering it on a pillow.



6) Nicki Minaj: Almost a week after her Grammy performance, I have only one question: What was that?

7) Chris Brown: Love him, hate him, we”re all talking about him this week, aren”t we?

8) Columbia Records: The label is rolling in the dough, as Adele continues her winning ways: Next week “21” will surpass 7 million copies in the U.S., making it the best-selling album in nearly seven years (since Carrie Underwood”s “Some Hearts”).



9) Skrillex: He’s gone from who? to Mr. Three-time Grammy winner in a beat–or two.



10) Katy Perry: Her new single “Part of Me,” which she debuted on the Grammy Awards, will sell more than 400,000 in its first week of digital release, making it her biggest download week yet. But you know what really makes her a winner? She had pledged her portion of the proceeds to MusiCares, the Recording Academy”s charity that aids musicians in need. Baby, she’s a firework.