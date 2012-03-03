Music Power Rankings: Adele tops Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey

1) Adele: She celebrates week No. 22 at the top of the Billboard 200. She”s got one more week in her for sure, before Springsteen comes in with the Wrecking Ball.

2) Whitney Houston: She becomes the first woman to ever land three albums in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 simultaneously, but achieves the feat by paying the ultimate price.

3) Justin Bieber: The Bieb turns 18! “I”m in the middle without any plans/I”m a Boy and I”m a Man/I’m eighteen and I don’t know what I want…”



4) Kid Cudi: Universal Republic”s decision to only ship 55,000 copies of his duo’s self-titled project, “WZRD,” leaves him PSSD.



5) Mariah Carey: Mimi returns to the stage for the first time since popping out Moroccan and Monroe in a 40-minute free concert for fans. She”s just another working mom.

6) Bret McKenzie: This Conchord takes flight over the birds in “Rio” as “Man or Muppet” snags the shiny naked gold man at the Academy Awards for best original song.

7) Don Henley: His reps sound off about Frank Ocean lifting “Hotel California” for “American Wedding.” Doesn”t Ocean realize that he can check out, but he can never leave?

8) Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose: Khalifa does what Kanye did not: He puts a ring on it.



9) Mike Dungan: One of Nashville”s most loved and respected execs switches from Capitol to Universal, although when the EMI merger goes through he”ll be reunited with Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban and all his friends. Score one for the good guys.

10) Davy Jones: I”ll always be a Daydream Believer and you”ll always be my white knight on a steed. 7A.