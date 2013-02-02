Music Power Rankings: Beyonce and Justin Bieber make the list

1. Beyonce: “…Any questions?”

2. Justin Bieber: He”s headed for his fifth No. 1 album next week with “Believe Acoustic,” making him only the 10th artist to have a No. 1 album in four consecutive years.

3. Kelly Clarkson: She leads Forbes” list of top-earning “American Idol” alumni with $8 million. While that”s about $7,950,000 than the average person makes, that still seems low to us.

4. Gary Allan: After making albums for 17 years, the country singer finally lands one atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. Still, he”s got nothing on Tony Bennett who was 83 by the time he landed his first No. 1 album.

5. Barbra Streisand: Babs will perform at the Oscars, marking her first appearance at the show in 36 years. Hello and welcome back, gorgeous.



6. Justin Timberlake: He brings sexyback to the Grammys with his first television appearance to support his new album, “The 20/20 Experience.”



7. Miley Cyrus: She leaves Disney far behind and signs with RCA. “Party In The USA, Parts 2-5” coming soon.

8. Chris Brown: He brawls with Frank Ocean in a studio parking lot and then compares himself to Jesus on the cross. I must have missed The Gospel According to Chris in the Bible.



9. The Eagles: They sign with Capitol Records. We”ll see how high they fly again, especially on the wings of their new documentary, “A History of The Eagles.”

10. Alicia Keys: She”s named global creative director for BlackBerry. Do you think she thought they said Burberry?

