Music Power Rankings: Beyonce, Justin Bieber and Britney Spears lead the list

1. Beyonce: She shows everyone, including her Destiny”s Child band mates, how its done during the Super Bowl half time show. Sales of Beyonce and Destiny”s Child music up 197%. Sales of black lingerie up 587%. estimated 104 million

2. Justin Bieber: The boy wonder scores a record-setting five No. 1 albums before he turns 19. Maybe he is the Prince of Pop after all.

3. Britney Spears: Caesars Entertainment confirms it is in talks with Britney Spears to bring her show to Planet Hollywood. Wouldn”t Circus Circus be more appropriate?

4. Tim McGraw: His new album “Two Lanes of Freedom,” puts him back in the driver”s seat after years of fighting with former label, Curb.



5. Bruce Springsteen: He was honored as MusiCares Person of the Year by his buddies Sting, Elton, Faith, Tim, etc… If you have to ask for last names, your invite got lost in the mail.



6. Fall Out Boy: Five years after their last album, the Pete Wentz-led group returns. Will the music be as entertaining as the song titles?



7. The Wanted: The U.K. boy band lands its own reality TV show. Radio may not be interested in them, but E! is.

8. Gloria Estefan: She and her husband plan are Broadway show based on her music and their lives. Rhythm is gonna get you.

9. Warner Music: The third remaining major label group buys Parlophone for more than $700 million from UMG-owned EMI. That”s a lot of Coldplay and David Guetta records.



10. Skrillex: He pairs with Cirque du Soleil for a Las Vegas residency. From the Beatles to dubstep? Really, Cirque?