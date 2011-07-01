Music Power Rankings: Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and Britney make the list

1. Beyonce: “4” looks like it will be Bey”s fourth solo album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Who says you need a hit single?

2. Justin Timberlake: He is one of the investors who purchased MySpace in a fire sale from News Corp. Man, he”ll do anything to keep from putting out another album, won”t he?

3. Doug Morris: Former WMG and UMG head now starts his tenure as head of Sony Music. Hey Roger Faxon: give him a week at EMI just so he can run all four.

4. Kanye West: His G.O.O.D. imprint finds a new home at Island Def Jam. John Legend, one of the first acts on the G.O.O.D. imprint from when West launched it several years ago, remains at Sony. First release under the new deal, Big Sean”s “Finally Famous,” will come in top 10 next week.

5. Jill Scott: After a battle with former home, Hidden Beach, wonderful R&B singer starts her own label and takes her latest album straight to No. 1 for the first time. I guess life”s not a beach for her.

6. U2: This is a first. The Irish band will sell the four-legged claws from its 360 tour, the highest grossing tour in history, to be used for pavilions or amphitheaters. The massive structures (there are four complete sets) are 29,000-square feet. Everything must go! No reasonable price will be refused!

7. Britney Spears: Dance diva scores her 21st Top 40 hit as “I Wanna Go” soars 60 spots from 89-29 on the Billboard Hot 100. We think Spears wants to go straight to No. 1.



8. Javier Colon: The winner of the first season of “The Voice” gets a huge second chance after bring dropped by Capitol. He”ll now see how his next chapter plays out on Universal Republic.

9. Pitbull: Cuban-American rapper does what no other act has been able to do for almost two months: knock Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep” out of the top spot on the Hot 100. After weeks of playing bridesmaid, Pit finally gets to walk down the aisle to No. 1.

10. Bjork: Icelandic musical wizard unveils “Crystalline,” the first song from her album/app/multimedia “Biophilia” project. Does it come with a swan dress?