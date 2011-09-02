Music Power Rankings: Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and Insane Clown Posse?

1) Beyonce: Bey left MTV”s VMAs the big winner as she opened the evening by announcing her pregnancy on the red carpet and closed it with a slam-bang performance of “Love On Top.” As new album “4” zooms back up the charts in response, Mama-to-Bey proves she”s irreplaceable.

2) Lil Wayne: Weezy”s not so small when it comes to the numbers: “Tha Carter IV” is on track to have the best selling first week of any album in 2011 after Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way.” Will he hit the million mark? He”s already set a new record for single-week album sales on iTunes. Tune in next Wednesday to find out.

3) MTV Video Music Awards: MTV”s annual awardsfest wins the biggest prize: the highest ratings ever for the 28-year old awards show and, more remarkably, the No. 1 spot among all prime-time shows for the week. To the Moon, Men.

4) Muppets: The lovable felt creatures reach a new milestone: score their first Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 with “Muppets: The Green Album.” Green just took on a new meaning.

5) Facebook Music Service: Why shouldn”t Facebook start its own music service since most of us spend way too many hours on it already. Instead of starting from scratch, FB is expected to link with a third-party music service such as Pandora or Spotify, according to CNBC. What do the Winklevoss brothers have to say about that?

6) “SMiLE”: Capitol will serve no album before its time. A staggering 45 years after it was originally recorded, the Beach Boy”s lost album will finally come out Nov. 11. We”re grinning.

7) Strange Bedfellows: In this week”s “WTF?” moments: Jack White produces a single for Insane Clown Posse for release on Third Man Records and 50 Cent and “Jersey Shore”s” Pauly D are working together on a set that will come out on Fifty”s G-Unit imprint. What”s next? Dr. Luke and Betty White?

8) Justin Timberlake: So we found out what it takes to bring sexy back… enlightened self-interest. Timberlake gave two increasingly rare performances this week, appearing with FreeSol, who just happen to be signed to his label, Tennman.

9) Christina Aguilera: It”s been 10 years since “The Voice” coach logged a No. 1 tune on Billboard”s Hot 100, but with help from Maroon 5 and namedropping the lead Rolling Stone, she recaptures the summit with “Moves Like Jagger.”

10) Glen Campbell: In a bittersweet week, the multiple-Grammy winner released his last album, the moving “Ghost On the Canvas” (read our review here) to some of the best notices of his 50-year career. Now comes word that both a documentary and biopic about his life and struggle with Alzheimer”s Disease are being made by the producers of “Walk The Line.”