Music Power Rankings: Beyonce tops Justins Bieber and Timberlake

1. Beyonce: She gets more attention than President Obama for allegedly lip-syncing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at his second Inauguration. The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are already plotting ways to get the attention back for the Super Bowl.

2. Justin Timberlake: The original Justin dresses up in a “Suit & Tie” and the world welcomes him back. The first single from his new album “The 20/20 Experience.” sets a record at pop radio and soars 84-4 on the Billboard Hot 100. He”s bringing sexy back. Can he bring the record industry back too?

3. Coachella: The line-up for the 2013 festival includes such veteran acts as a reunited Stone Roses, Blur and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. That Coachella! And here”s to all the darling hipsters who think the Indio, Calif. festival is so cutting edge.

4. Justin Bieber: The Prince of Pop, as his label is trying to label him, is truly the King of Twitter. This week he surpassed Lady Gaga as the most-followed person on Twitter with more than 33.33 million followers. Think about what that says about us…

5. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: The rapping duo takes “Thrift Shop” to No. 1 for their first Billboard Hot 100 hit. We have a hunch they won”t have to bargain hunting anymore.

6. Adele: The British superstar confirms that she will perform her James Bond theme, “Skyfall,” at the Academy Awards. If her acceptance speech is half as amusing as speech at the Golden Globes, just let her talk, forget about her singing.



7. The Flaming Lips: We know it”s a sign of the times, but it feels like they went a little overboard by writing “Sun Blows Up Today” specifically for a Hyundai ad that will air during the Super Bowl. Now if it were for the Kia Hamsters, that would be a totally different thing.



8.Madonna: With final 2012 figures finally in, Madge”s “MDNA” tour tallies a staggering gross of $305,158,363. The outing registers at No. 10 on Billboard”s list of all time top tours. Who needs record sales when you have ticket sales like that?

9. A$AP Rocky: He scores his first No. 1 album with “Long.Live.A$AP.” He”s talented, for sure, but is it okay that his biz partner”s nickname, A$AP Yams, makes us giggle every time?

10. WNSH: New York City finally gets a country radio station again for the first time since 1996. NYC was already the No. 1 market for country album sales in the U.S. Imagine what will happen now?