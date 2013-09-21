Music Power Rankings: Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry rule the week

1. Britney Spears: It”s a busy week for Spears as she launches new single “Work Bitch” and finally announces her 2-year Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood (and yet all I can think about is the missing comma between “work” and “bitch.”

2. Miley Cyrus: She crashes through to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Wrecking Ball,” her first chart topper. Nudity: 1, Relying on her talent: O.

3. Katy Perry: She ties the record for most No. 1s on Billboard”s Pop Song charts with her bestie, Rihanna. Maybe they can have a sing-off.

4. Michael Jackson: The defense rested this week in the 21-week trial brought on by his mother against concert promoter AEG LIVE. I predict the jury sides with AEG, but there are really no winners in this case. Regardless of the verdict, the King of Pop is still gone.

5. Arctic Monkeys: The group becomes the first U.K. act on an indie label to have its score five consecutive UK No. 1 albums…add that to “A.M.”s” nomination for the Mercury Prize and these little monkeys certainly aren”t feeling any chill.

6. Pink: She expands her entertainment repertoire to include acting with a part in “Thanks For Sharing,” a movie about sex addiction, which opened Friday. #dirtylittlefreaks

7. Pandora: The streaming service lands a major victory over music publishers (and songwriters) when a judge rules that ASCAP”s blanket license applies to all its repertoire and that individual music publishing companies cannot withhold their songs while negotiating higher rates with Pandora.



8. Big Freedia: The Queen of Bounce is ready to prove that she is the Twerkiest of all, as she goes to set the Guinness World Record for twerking. She will be joined by 250 dancers, all twerking for at least two minutes, in Manhattan”s Herald Square, right by Macy”s.

9. Jay Z and Beyonce: The power couple tops Forbes List of highest-earning celebrity couples with $95 million. Yes, that list is actually a thing now.

10. Carole King: It”s never too late to honor one of the greatest songwriters of them all. Fellow musicians will prove to King, named this week as the MusiCares Person of the Year, that she”s got a friend on Feb. 24, the night she”ll be feted in song.