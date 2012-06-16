Music Power Rankings: Carly Rae Jepsen definitely tops the list

1. Carly Rae Jepsen: “Call Me Maybe” finally goes to No. 1 on the Hot 100 after selling more than 3.3. million downloads.. Definitely the song of the summer.



2. Usher: His new album, “Looking 4 Myself” will find its way to No. 1 next week and is receiving some of the best reviews of his career. An artist starts what looks to be a brilliant new chapter.

3. Madonna: It may not have been elegant or classy, but she certainly got our attention not once, but twice, this week by flashing her nip and flashing her G-string in concert. Hey Madge, leave the antics to those who don”t have talent and a gazillion Top 40 hits to draw upon.

4. Adam Levine: First “American Horror Story” and now “Can A Song Save Your Life.” The Maroon 5 frontman/”The Voice” judge lands his first leading role in a motion picture, starring alongside Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo. Someone wants more than just Grammy Awards.

5. John Janick: The mastermind behind the Fueled By Ramen label (home to fun., Cobra Starship, Gym Class Heroes, Paramore and more) jumps from WMG to Interscope president/COO in one of the biggest label coups in recent years.

6. Rebecca Ferguson: The “X Factor U.K.” runner up is on Simon Cowell”s label and she”s managed by the same folks who handle One Direction. Plus she can really sing. Go ahead and get onboard now.



7. EMI/UMG merger: After it seemed like a relatively sure bet, all bets are off as the European Commission steps up its scrutiny and Senate Judiciary Antitrust hearings announced their dockets of witnesses for June 21″s hearings.

8. Long Live Rock: After a relatively fallow period, rock is surging with new releases from Neil Young, Linkin Park, and the Offspring this month. Coming soon: Muse, Green Day, No Doubt, Aerosmith and many more.



9. The Beach Boys: As incredulous as it sounds, the boys of summer score their best chart debut ever in their 50 year career as “That”s Why God Made the Radio” bows at No. 3. Surf”s Up, boys.

10. Frances W. Preston: Though not known widely outside the music industry, the former BMI head, who died this week at 83, was a pioneer in every sense of the word: the first female corporate executive in Tennessee was a songwriter”s best friend. Goodbye to one of the last trailblazers.