Music Power Rankings: Daft Punk, Kanye ‘Yeezus’ West and Nicki Minaj

1. Daft Punk: The French duo debuts on the Billboard 200 at No. 1 with a staggering 339,000 copies sold, the second-largest sales week of the year. Mon Dieu! Between Daft Punk and Phoenix, the French are overtaking the charts!



2. Nicki Minaj: She announces her resignation from “American Idol” via Twitter, and states she intends to “focus on rap” for her third studio album. Ummm, what has she been focusing on for the first two?

3. Mariah Carey: Like Minaj, she also quits “American Idol,” presumably NOT to make a rap album.

4. Keith Urban: He does not quit “American Idol”… yet.

5. Kanye West: The cover of his new album, “Yeezus,” supposedly has him posing on a cross. It’s good to see that impending fatherhood has cured his martyr complex.

6. Adam Levine: He jokes “I hate this country!,” after two of his contestants are voted off “The Voice.” And actually has to usher a formal apology. Get a sense of humor, people.

7. 2 Chainz: He just keeps getting bigger as “We Own It” climbs the charts. The song is featured in the movie “Fast & Furious,” but the film title could just as easily be describing his career.

8. Little Mix: Looks like the British female teen queens will be a little popular in the States too as their debut soars to No. 2 on the iTunes album chart. They were formed for “The X Factor” just like… get ready… One Direction.

9. Hanson: The band of brothers celebrates its 21st birthday (!!!) by bowing MmmHops beer. Proceeds will go to Oklahoma tornado relief efforts. And in an MMMBop you know…

10. Velvet Underground: More than 45 years later, the VU and the Andy Warhol Foundation of settled their dispute over Warhol”s cover art for 1967″s “The Velvet Underground & Nico. Sometimes a banana is just a banana…