Music Power Rankings: fun. has a good time this week with Katy Perry and Garth Brooks

1) fun.: We are Young, We are the first rock band to take our first charting single to No. 1 since Nickelback in 2001. And people don’t hate us nearly as much.

2) Taylor Swift: She tops the likes of U2, Kenny Chesney, and Lady Gaga to be named Billboard”s Top 40 Money Makers 2012 list. The magazine estimates she took home (not grossed) more than $35 million in 2011 from touring and assorted royalties. Money can”t buy her love, but it sure can buy everything else.

3) Vevo: It”s a good week for the video streaming site as it reunites with MTV following a 2010 dispute and it gets a spiffy new redesign in preparation, supposedly, for its upcoming deal with Facebook. Viva la Vevo

4) Bruce Springsteen: The Boss is back with the timely, excellent “Wrecking Ball,” which may swing Adele”s “21” right out of the No. 1 spot. Plus, his appearance on Jimmy Fallon shows both his funny side on “Sexy and I Know It” and shows that he makes a 40-year old gem like “E Street Shuffle” sparkle and shine.

5) Monkees: As we”ve seen all too much recently, death means a boost to album sales. Following Davy Jones” death, all the Daydream Believers boost the group”s album sales 1, 265% over the previous week.

6) Metallica: The metal band picks “Predators” director Nimrod Antal for its 3D concert/narrative film. We bet it will be some kind of monster.



7) Katy Perry: She”s one step ahead of Metallica. Her 3D film, “Part of Me,” will come out this summer. Hey, 3D worked for “Glee,” didn”t it… Oh yeah…

8) Fiona Apple: Her album titles alone have more words than the average pop song. #nooneneedsa23wordtitle

9) Garth Brooks: The superstar gets the highest honor a country artist can receive: induction into the 2012 Country Music Hall of Fame (alongside Connie Smith and studio musician Pig Robbins) He has friends in high places.

10) The Allman Bros.: They are part of an $8 million settlement made by Sony Music over digital royalties. Just as sales even off and stop plummeting, labels are going to have to reach into their deep pockets to make up for potentially shortchanging artists for years.