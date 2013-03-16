Music Power Rankings: Justin Timberlake narrowly tops David Bowie

1. Justin Timberlake: First he conquers “Saturday Night Live,” then he slays it on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” for five nights in a row. #EGOTby35

2. Luke Bryan: The country star lands his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with “Spring Break…Here to Party.” Are we the only ones that find it a little creepy that at 36 he”s still celebrating Spring Break?

3. David Bowie: His first album in 10 years, “The Next Day” looks like it will enter at the top of the charts next week. Not bad for someone who did absolutely nothing to help promote the set.

4. SXSW: Hipsters decry the annual music convention in Austin is so over as they simultaneously whine that they can”t get into the Prince or “Sound City” shows.



5. Dave Grohl: His status as most-beloved rock star remains intact after a passionate, soul-stirring keynote at SXSW.



6. Quincy Jones: The legend turned 80 this week and he”s still more active than four 20 -year olds combined.

7. Pink: It”s looking like the biggest hit from “The Truth About Love” is still to come as “Just Give Me A Reason,” featuring fun”s Nate Ruess soars 47-18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

8. The Grammys: NARAS will produce a Grammy-themed cruise with Norwegian Cruise Lines. Grammy winners and nominees will perform and there will be more than 4,000 Grammy artifacts on board.

9. AEG: In quite the surprise move, the concert promotion/live venue company is taken off the market (after not getting the $8 million it was asking for) and longterm majordomo Tim Leiweke departs. Is that just the start of the changes?

10. Yahoo: Because the world needs another festival, Yahoo announces “Yahoo on the Road,” a 21-date summer outing featuring such acts as Fun., The Lumineers, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons.