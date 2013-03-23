Music Power Rankings: Justin Timberlake, Rihanna and Beyonce make the list

1. Justin Timberlake: There are 800,000 reasons why he”s No. 1 this week. That”s how big “The 20/20 Experience” is going to be.

2. Rolling Stones: They link with AEG for an estimated $80 million guarantee for 18 North American shows. If that doesn”t buy them satisfaction, nothing will.



3. Paul McCartney: At 70, he”s preparing to hit the long and winding road again with his “Out There!” tour, going to cities he”s never played before.

4. Beyonce: She”s even got Rush Limbaugh stirred up over her latest tune, “Bow Down,” even if he clearly has no clue what the song”s about.



5. Rihanna: Her “Rihanna 777” “documentary” about her seven concerts in seven days in seven countries will air on Fox May 6. Maybe the special will accomplish something she never could: start on time.

6. Lil Wayne: After suffering seizures and giving his fans quite the health scare last week, Weezy is out of the hospital and seems to be faring well and was last seen cruising the aisles of Rite Aid buying cough syrup.

7. Lollapalooza: The Chicago Tribute leaks that Mumford & Sons and Phoenix will be among the headliners at this year”s fest.

8. David Bowie: He has to settle for No. 2 in the U.S., but takes “The Next Day” his first album in 10 years, to No. 1 in 12 countries without a single interview or television appearance. Make of that what you will…

9. SFX: Robert Sillerman”s company continues to snap up EDM-focused companies, this time purchasing 75% of Dutch company ID&T. First up will be the U.S. version of the Tomorrowland Festival. “And now is the time on “Sprockets” where we dance.”

10. Michelle Shocked: There are millions of people who had never heard of the folk singer until this week when she made anti-gay remarks from a San Francisco stage and millions more who wish now they never had.