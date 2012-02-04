Music Power Rankings: Madonna, Justin Bieber and Adam Lambert rule

1) Madonna: Madge saves the world (for more than four minutes) as promotion for “MDNA” goes on high alert via radio waves, TV waves, and outdoor billboards. First day pre-orders for “MDNA” send the album to No. 1 on iTunes in 35 countries. And we haven”t even gotten to the Super Bowl.



2) Bono: As if he weren”t rich enough, his stake in Facebook is likely to earn him $1billion in the social network”s IPO. Yeah, we said B as in Bono and Billionaire.

3) Adam Lambert: An erroneous report that he”s replacing Freddie Mercury in Queen is enough to spin the internet out of control. It”s nice to know that should his solo career ever fade away, he always has rock royalty to fall back on.



4) Lana Del Rey: The likely debut of “Born To Die” at No 2 on next week”s Billboard 200 shows there truly is no such thing as bad press, only bad singing.

5) Edgar Bronfman: As he wound down his stint as chairman of Warner Music Group, he went out swinging, vowing to stop the Universal/EMI merger and taking swipes at iTunes. #papertiger.

6) Adele: After months of silence, she will have her official coming out party at the Grammys on Feb. 12.

7) Justin Bieber: The Biebs and Lil Wayne work together on the teen star”s next album, “Believe,” or they just have a gnarly conversation about skateboarding. The pictures make it hard to tell. Either way, Weezy becomes the latest rapper to catch Bieber Fever.

8) Jack White: The former White Stripe, Dead Weather and Raconteur member finally flies solo with “Blunderbuss,” out April 24. If first single “Love Interruption” is any clue, we are in for a wild ride.

9 ) Neil Young: We bet a new album and tour with Crazy Horses causes a stampede

10) Don Cornelius: Love, peace and soul. RIP

