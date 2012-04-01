Music Power Rankings: Of Madonna and Mad Men

1) Madonna: “MDNA” sells faster than ecstasy at a rave. Even her songwriting “friend,” Molly bought some.



2) Justin Bieber: If iTunes is any indication, this “Boyfriend” gained about 400,000 new girlfriends this week.



3) One Direction: The boy band will publish their biography. I already know their favorite foods, colors, and seasons. What else is there to say?



4) Lionel Richie: Richie worked “Tuskegee,” his new album featuring him with top country stars, with the unbridled enthusiasm of a newcomer and the shine and poise of a veteran to claim his highest debut in 24 years. Still, we”re waiting for Vol. 2 and his duet with Taylor Swift on “Brickhouse.”



5) Goldenvoice: Coachella”s concert promoter bought 280 acres surrounding the 90-acre concert site. They could have just rented a RV or camping space like everyone else…



6) Spotify: The streaming service extends its free, ad-supported streaming indefinitely and goes looking for $3.5 billion in funding. Spotify owns no content, so what exactly would I be investing in again?



7) “Mad Men”: Taking a page from “Glee” and “Smash,” “Mad Men” instantly put Jessica Pare”s sultry version of “Zou Bisou Bisou” on iTunes after Sunday”s Season Five premiere. We hope this isn”t a trend. Doesn”t Matt Weiner know iTunes wasn”t born until 2003?



8) 98 Degrees: With a boy band resurgence in full swing, Nick Lachey, his brother and the two other dudes decide to make another go-round with a reported 15-city tour this summer, their first in 10 years. Hey, Lachey”s about to become a daddy…not a bad idea to tuck away a little extra coin.



9) Aretha Franklin: After some drastic health issues a few years ago, the Queen of Soul shows she”s nowhere near done. At 70, she has signed a new record deal with her long-time buddy Clive Davis. Long may she reign.



10) Electronic Dance Music: Has it officially jumped the shark if EMI has created its own global major division to pump the beat worldwide?