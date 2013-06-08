Music Power Rankings: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Johnny Cash make this week’s list

1. Apple: As Sony Music becomes the last major record company to sign on, look for Apple to launch its iRadio streaming service within the next few weeks. Game changer? iBet.



2. Justin Bieber: He”s conquered earth, so now he looks for planets beyond as he plans to travel into space with Virgin Galactic. Non-Beliebers ask if he can stay there.

3. Johnny Cash: The man in black gets his own forever stamp, as if he needed that to achieve immortality

4. Nine Inch Nails: Trent Reznor-led band releases first single in five years, “Came Back Haunted”… ironically, perhaps, the band”s least haunting song ever.

5. Brian Wilson: Surf”s Up as the Beach Boy returns to Capitol Records for a new solo album.

6. Miley Cyrus: Her new single, “We Can”t Stop,” starts off strong with sales of up to 200,000 copies in its first week.

7. Mariah Carey: Lambs unite! Carey”s 14th studio album will comes out July 23.

8. Robin Thicke: The soulful R&B singer lands his first top 10 hit with summer smash “Blurred Lines.” It”s amazing what a little nudity can do.

9. Taylor Swift: She spends the night together with the Rolling Stones as she joins the band in Chicago for a version of “As Tears Go By.”

10. Little Mix: The female foursome”s “DNA” bows at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, surpassing the Spice Girls for the best ever debut by a British female act. #girlpower