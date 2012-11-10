Music Power Rankings: Taylor Swift, Madonna and Carly Rae Jepson top the list

1. Taylor Swift: “Red” has sold 1.5 million in two weeks, quickly catapulting the title to the top-selling album released in 2012. Swift takes on a whole new meaning.

2. The Civil Wars: After four years together and only one full-length album, the co-ed pair abruptly pull out of their European tour and announce a hiatus. Where”s Abraham Lincoln when you need him?



3. Madonna: This week she celebrates the 30th anniversary of her debut on the Billboard charts….she might just make it afterall.



4. Kendrick Lamar: His album debuts at No. 2. As if that”s not enough, you know you”re hot when Lady Gaga leaks the version of “Bitch Don”t Kill My Vibe” that didn”t make said album.



5. Christina Aguilera: She recreates “Your Body” with only a phone, pencils and other office supplies. on “Jimmy Fallon.” Staples”s stock goes up 10%.



6. Grease: the ’70s musical gets new love from both “Glee,” which kicks off a two-week story arc this week and, Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta). Will it be enough to catapult the soundtrack back onto the Billboard 200?

7. Diane Warren: The songwriting master options her 2,000-tune catalog for use for a Broadway musical. Can we call it “Because You Loved Me, I Don”t Want To Miss A Thing?”



8. Carly Rae Jepsen: You know you”ve arrived when a Ukranian singer accuses you for stealing “Call Me Maybe.” Sue me maybe?



9. Miley Cyrus: She”s working with Pharrell Williams on her new album, which sounds like it will combine country and hip-hop. That really is Dirty South.



10. Jermaine Jackson: No, it”s not really a power move, but it”s so bizarre that we wanted to bring it to your attention: This week, Jackson petitioned a court to change his name to Jermaine Jacksun for “artistic reasons.” Does his son, the fantastically named Jermajesty, approve?