Music Power Rankings: Taylor Swift, Rihanna and ‘The Voice’ top the list

1. Taylor Swift: “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” becomes the longest running country hit at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 32 years. Please explain to me what part of the song is “country” again…

2. “The Voice”: As the show”s third season, 3-night premiere dominates over “The X Factor,” “The Voice” becomes THE vocal talent competition to beat. Mark Burnett tries to figure out a way to run three editions a year.

3.Rihanna: You can set a clock to that girl. Though it hasn”t been confirmed, the rumor is she will drop another album in November. She has released one album a year since 2005, except for 2008.

4 Psy: Resistance is futile. Just learn the horse trot and give in to “Gangnam Style.” Join the 150 million who already have. The South Korean artist is now signed to Justin Bieber”s manager Scooter Braun”s label. We smell a duet.

5 . Nikki Minaj: She injects herself into the political conversation with her fake endorsement of Romney and then real endorsement of Obama. We”re really listening to a cartoon character”s political thoughts?



6. Matchbox Twenty: After nearly 20 years, the pop-rock band scores its first No. 1 album. They are definitely “Back 2 Good.”

7. Randy Jackson: This Dawg has nine lives. It would seem rumors of his demise as an “American Idol” judge were greatly exaggerated.



8. Goldenvoice: The folks who bring you Coachella and Stagecoach reveal that they may add up to three more annual music events in Indio, Calif. The neighbors” heads explode, while everyone else cheers.

9. Bruce Springsteen: After President Obama uses “We Take Care of Our Own” at the close of his speech at the DNC, sales of the song skyrocket 409%. As if Obama didn”t already have The Boss”s vote.

10. Apple: The company finally realizes that Ping was rotten to the core and kills its music-sharing platform. Oh, and did you order your iPhone 5 yet?