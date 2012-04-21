Music Power Rankings: Tupac comes back from the dead to top the list

1) Tupac Shakur: His hologram steals the show at Coachella and makes plans to go on the road. Celebrities everywhere amend their wills to dictate post-death image usage and declare which is their best side.

2) Taylor Swift: So she didn”t end up playing Eponine in “Les Miserables,” but now comes word that she may play Joni Mitchell in the adaptation of “Girls Like Us.” I”ve looked at this from Both Sides Now and I just don”t see it.

3) Lionel Richie: He has to wait a few weeks, but justice is his as “Tuskegee” makes it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after Madonna”s crafty concert ticket tie in propels “MDNA” over him.

4) Dick Clark: The World”s Oldest Teenager is rating records in the sky. New Year”s Eve will never be the same

5) Colton Dixon: Fan fave on “American Idol” is voted off. Record label deal to come in 5…4…3…2…1 (or as soon as the season is over).

6) Ted Nugent: He hasn”t made a decent record since “Cat Scratch Fever” and now he may have a police record if he keeps up the trash talk about the president. Or as one of my friends joked, the secret service may have cleared him, but we bet he gets audited by the IRS for the next 20 years.

7) Bob Marley: The largest musical star in the world gets treated right in Kevin MacDonald”s documentary, “Marley.” Interesting factoid: Marley fathered 11 children with seven different women. That”s not “One Love,” that”s “Whole Lotta Love.”

8) Record Store Day: In five short years, it has become THE day for independent retailers. More than 400 artists are participating in this year”s April 21 extravaganza. Did you go hug your local retail store on Saturday?

9) Willie Nelson: At 4:20 p.m. on 4/20 (no kidding), an 8-foot tall bronze statue of Nelson was unveiled outside the W Hotel in Austin. That”s nice, but we think he belongs on Mt. Rushmore #sodoesjohnnycash

10) Levon Helm: The Weight is off the best drummer/singer ever. Take a load off, Levon and thank you.

