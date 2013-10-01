Must Watch: Wonder Woman kicks mythical monster butt in new fan film

(CBR)There have been a few Wonder Woman fan films in recent months, and while they”re generally well-made considering their shoe-string budgets, they tend to gloss over the character”s mythological elements and focus on her more grounded attributes. In short, undoubtedly due in large part to money, she”s reduced to a skilled fighter who can deflect bullets and kick the butts of generic gunmen (or Nazis).

But in the new short by Rainfall Films, we”re given a Wonder Woman of two worlds – one who confronts a minotaur (at least I think that”s what it is) on Themyscira and … kicks the butts of generic gunmen, only this time on the streets of a city in flames. The tone and technique have already been compared to Zack Snyder”s “300”, and that seems fair, considering that green screens play heavily in both. And anyone who may be involved with the mythical Wonder Woman feature film or television revival might want to take notes when it comes to the costume.

“In the case of Wonder Woman, I feel like the costume is just as iconic as the character,” Rileah Vanderbilt, who played Wonder Woman in the short, writes on her blog. “You can”t have one without the other as we”ve seen in other incarnations of this hero. Sure, the spandex bodysuit works well in the comics, but how does that translate to live action? Well, it really doesn”t. So, Heather Greene our wonderfully talented costume designer designed a functional costume that still kept true to the feel of it”s predecessors. Not only did she create an updated realistic version of the costume, but she kept in mind the balance between Diana in Themyscira and Wonder Woman in our world.”

