My Bloody Valentine tees up new album and EP in 2012

British band My Bloody Valentine, who built up a cult following in the U.S. before largely disappearing, will release a new album and EP, the group”s Kevin Shields told Mojo (via NME). It would make the group”s first new material since 1991″s “Loveless.”

The new album entails finishing a third album that the group never released after the set got caught in a web of both band and label politics. Shields told Mojo that as he listened to the tracks, “I decided it would be insane not to finish it.”

The new/old album will be followed by an EP of new material, all recorded this year.

The band is also remastering its first two albums, “Isn”t Anything” and “Loveless” for re-release, as well as “EPs 1988-1991,” comprised from previously unreleased material recorded at that time. All come out May 7 in the U.K.