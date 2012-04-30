My Bloody Valentine tees up new album and EP in 2012

04.30.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

British band My Bloody Valentine, who built up a cult following in the U.S. before largely disappearing, will release a new album and EP, the group”s Kevin Shields told Mojo (via NME). It would make the group”s first new material since 1991″s “Loveless.”

The new album entails finishing a third album that the group never released after the set got caught in a web of both band and label politics. Shields told Mojo that as he listened to the tracks, “I decided it would be insane not to finish it.”

The new/old album will be followed by an EP of new material, all recorded this year.

The band is also remastering its first two albums, “Isn”t Anything” and “Loveless” for re-release, as well as “EPs 1988-1991,” comprised from previously unreleased material recorded at that time. All come out May 7 in the U.K.  

Around The Web

TAGSIsnt AnythingKEVIN SHIELDSLovelessmojomy bloody valentineNME

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP