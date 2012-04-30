My Bloody Valentine tees up new album and EP in 2012

British band My Bloody Valentine, who built up a cult following in the U.S. before largely disappearing, will release a new album and EP, the group”s Kevin Shields told Mojo (via NME). It would make the group”s first new material since 1991″s “Loveless.”
The new album entails finishing a third album that the group never released after the set got caught in a web of both band and label politics. Shields told Mojo that as he listened to the tracks, “I decided it would be insane not to finish it.”
The new/old album will be followed by an EP of new material, all recorded this year.
The band is also remastering its first two albums, “Isn”t Anything” and “Loveless” for re-release, as well as “EPs 1988-1991,” comprised from previously unreleased material recorded at that time. All come out May 7 in the U.K.
Hasn’t this article been written almost ever year for more than a decade? No release date and the album is still being worked on? What odds are Vegas giving on a 2012 release?
Close to it. I know the remasters have been delayed several times over the last few years.
It’s Kevin Shields. Great musician, but, you know, don’t believe it until you actually hear it. This is a guy who’s nearly as legendary for not releasing music as he is for the music he has released.
I love MBV and I will get those reissues. I’m still betting to see what will come first. a new MBV studio album or Dr. Dre’s Detox? I think Dre will come out first. Besides, how in the hell could anyone follow-up a masterpiece like Loveless?
There is a god after all!!