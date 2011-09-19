My Morning Jacket slate December tour dates, with eye-catching openers

My Morning Jacket have helped to headline music festivals all summer — including at jam-happy Bonnaroo and at Austin City Limits just this past weekend. Now, the band has posted a spate of December U.S. tour dates, and have proved yet again that they have quite the eye for the perfect openers.

Immaculate Noise Lollapalooza favorite Delta Spirit are on for the majority, while eye-catching Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings are on for the first couple. Then, in reverb-drenched guitar heaven, MMJ is joined by Band of Horses at the newly renovated Madison Square Garden on Dec. 14. It’ll be like a marathon of long vowel sounds.

And in case you missed it, the perennially awesome Neko Case has been on hand for shows this summer, and recent interviewees The Head and the Heart are helping the Jim James-helmed band overseas.

MMJ are on the road in support of “Circuital,” out earlier this year.

Here are My Morning Jacket’s tour dates (thanks to CoS for the outstanding formatting):

10/20 – Nashville, TN @ Memorial Gymnasium (Commodore Quake)

10/21 – Charleston, SC @ Southern Ground Music & Food Festival

11/02 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC *

11/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute *

11/05 – Leeds, UK @ Academy *

11/06 – Manchester, UK @ Academy *

11/07 – London, UK @ Roundhouse *

11/08 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion *

11/10 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix *

11/11 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier *

11/12 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor *

11/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

11/16 – Berlin, DE @ Festsall Kreuuzburg *

11/17 – Lund, DE @ Mejeriet *

11/18 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene *

11/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery *

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gibson Ampitheatre #

12/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium #

12/06 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre ^

12/07 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie ^

12/08 – Houston, TX @ Verizon Wireless Theatre ^

12/10 – Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cover Amphitheater ^

12/11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^

12/12 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro War Memorial Auditorium ^

12/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden $

* = w/ The Head and the Heart

# = w/ Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

^ = w/ Delta Spirit

$ = w/ Band of Horses