‘My Week with Marilyn’ gets its close up at the New York Film Festival

There were a number of expected awards season players missing from the Venice, Telluride and Toronto Film Festival lineup announcements last week including Jason Reitman’s “Young Adult” and “The Iron Lady.” Now we know why as one of those titles, “My Week with Marilyn,” has been selected as the centerpiece gala for the 2011 New York Film Festival.

Effectively “Marilyn’s’ world premiere, the screening will occur on Oct. 9 during the middle of the prestigious two-week festival.

“Marilyn” is based on Colin Clark’s autobiographical account of working with Marilyn Monroe on the set of “The Prince and the Showgirl” in 1956. Clark, just an assistant on set, helps Monroe (Michelle Williams) explore Britain during a week when her husband at the time Arthur Miller (Dougray Scott) leaves the country. Williams, a best actress nominee last year for “Blue Valentine,” is already receiving buzz for her performance. Kenneth Branagh, who just directed the blockbuster “Thor,” is also being whispered about for his turn as Monroe’s “Prince” co-star, Sir Laurence Olivier.

The picture also stars Dominic Cooper, Judi Dench, Julia Ormond, Zoe Wanamaker, Emma Watson, Toby Jones, Philip Jackson, Geraldine Somerville, Derek Jacobi and Simon Russell Beale.

In a release from the Film Society of Lincoln Center, Richard Peña, Selection Committee Chair & Program Director noted, “After seeing Marilyn Monroe so often portrayed in films as a caricature, it is a pleasure to see this complex personality and unique on-screen presence portrayed so well by such a talented actress as Michelle Williams.”

After the best picture success of “The King’s Speeh” this past March, The Weinstein Company isn’t slowing down this awards season. Besides “Marilyn,” the company has the previously mentioned “The Iron Lady” with Meryl Streep, the critically acclaimed “The Artist” and Ralph Fiennes’ “Coriolanus.”

“My Week with Marilyn” debuts in theaters Nov. 4. New Yorkers will get an early look on Oct. 8.

