Discovery

“Mythbusters” to take on “The Simpsons”

The Discovery Channel series will kick off its 13th season by seeking to prove “Simpsons”-inspired myths, including whether Homer putting his body between himself and a wrecking ball will prevent a house from being destroyed.

Charlie Sheen to reprise his bad-boy “Ferris Bueller” role on “The Goldbergs”

Sheen will pay homage to his “Boy in the Police Station” character from the 1986 film.

“7th Heaven”s” Stephen Collins confesses to molesting 3 underage girls

Collins wrote an essay for People saying he molested girls 20, 32 and 40 years ago, but “I have not had an impulse to act out in any such way” since.

Congressmen who inspired “Alpha House” are no longer roommates

With one of them retiring, the other two are moving into new homes.

Cuba Gooding Jr. tells how he's preparing to play O.J. Simpson for FX

Asked by TMZ if he thinks O.J. is innocent or guilty, Gooding said he won”t say.

“The Voice” won by Craig Wayne Boyd

Never underestimate the power of the country vote.

“Nip/Tuck”s” Julian McMahon and “Chicago Fire”s” Daisy Betts set for Syfy”s “Childhood End”

They”ve joined the cast of the six-hour miniseries based on Arthur C. Clarke”s novel.

Letterman rides a motor bike in traffic

Watch Dave also crash into his Christmas tree.

See the 1st image of “Orphan Black” Season 3

Tatiana Maslany goes face-to-face with a male clone.

“Falling Skies” adds Catalina Sandino Moreno for its final episodes

The Columbian-born actress will play a bit of a “troublemaker” for the final six episodes.