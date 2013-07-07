‘Naked & Afraid’: The wildest new reality show you need to watch

When I heard the premise of “Naked & Afraid” (Sun. at 10:00 p.m. on Discovery), I thought it was just an extreme take on “Survivor.” Each week, two people (a man and a woman) are shipped off to an exotic locale. Once there, they strip down, meet one another for the first time, and try to survive without food, water, tools, fire or anything useful (with the exception of one personal item each) for 21 days. Sort of like Adam and Eve if there were no apples, the snakes were poisonous and the Garden of Eden was filled with thorns and hungry hyenas.
In some respects, the show fits into a standard reality structure. Each player is ranked with a PSR (primitive survival rating), which is then adjusted at the end of the 21 days. But we don’t see the men or women react to their ratings (it’s not even clear if they know them), and it really doesn’t matter. This is not about ratings, or winning, or taking home a prize (there is none). This show is, in a very real sense, about survival. That sounds like hype, but in this case it really isn’t. While plenty of reality TV shows flirt with chaos, usually due to behind-the-scenes stupidity or alcohol poisoning, “Naked & Afraid” could be the first to incur fatalities on a regular basis. I’m guessing the release forms for this show are pretty iron clad.
In the first two episodes of the show, we watch the survivalists climb out of a truck, strip down, and approach one another in the all together. This alone would make me want to head home in a hurry, but for the most part our tough guys and gals make a few jokes, shrug, and get on with the business of surviving.
Twenty-one days doesn’t seem like much — until we are reminded that after three days without water and a few weeks without food, people tend to die. Getting water isn’t the only challenge, either. While some locales have plenty of water, it isn’t always clean — and that means fire must be made for boiling. If the water’s clean, usually it’s raining all the time — which means fire must be made to stave off hypothermia. If it’s not raining all the time, there are three-inch spiky thorns that are impossible to avoid if you have to walk anywhere — which means it’s time to make shoes. Yes, shoes. It turns out tree bark is pretty handy for this, should you ever be in a similar situation. But even with shoes, one unlucky survivalist gets a painful infection that requires a medic to step in and dose him with antibiotics. Though he grumbles, even he has to concede that without them he’d likely lose the leg or die of gangrene.
This is an easy fix given the dangers these plucky survivalists face — the first two are presented with the option of backing out entirely when the executive producer of the show is bitten by a deadly fer-de-lance snake while scouting locations — the photos of his leg being carved open after he’s taken by helicopter to the nearest hospital are enough to make less hardy viewers turn off the TV, and the show hasn’t even started yet. Later in the episode, the male survivalist, kills a fer-de-lance for food — and manages to do it with a stick. Only a stick. In another episode, a woman goes out hunting for food but doesn’t get back to camp in time. She spends the night circled by hungry hyenas, and we are informed that yes, they will kill humans given the opportunity. If she had been killed, her body might never have been found — the camera crew goes home at night, and the survivalists are on their own.
That willingness to risk death is just one clue that the men and women who go on this show are really unlike anyone you’d ever see on “Survivor.” They’re closer in attitude to Bear Grylls or Ed Stafford, but they’re not camera-savvy types intent on educating viewers, either. While some will turn to face the camera and explain what they’re doing, more often they seem oblivious to the small camera crew or use their individual video cameras to vent about how sucky their partner, the weather, or the general conditions are at that moment. Not that these people are complainers, mind you.
Everyone so far seems to be either a military specialist, a wild plant expert or a teacher of survival techniques — and while they have a better-than-average base of knowledge, not one of them seems fully prepared for how hellish these 21 days are going to be. So far, no one has lost less than 25 pounds during their stay in the wild — and these are not people who needed to trim down.
While I thought the concept of having a naked man and a naked woman was simply to offer a titillating element to viewers (and that may have been the thinking behind it), the reality has been far more complex. Many of the men are alpha types who initially feel it’s their “job” to protect the woman-folk, while the women chafe at being protected. There has (so far) been little screaming and yelling (probably burns up too much energy), but instead some remarkably candid conversations. Some couples emerge with a grudging respect, while others become bonded. There are no sparks, mind you, despite the nakedness. Crushing thirst and hunger tend to dull other appetites.
I think, after watching “Naked & Afraid,” it might be impossible to watch something like “Survivor” with its backstabbing, reward challenges, and non-stop whining about who has to catch the fish that evening. Like Stafford, these survivalists are taking on legitimately tough challenges, and there’s no million dollar prize or a donut at the end (well, maybe they get a donut on the flight home). While I am awestruck by their willingness to wing it in the wild, it also makes me truly appreciate my indoor plumbing, my air conditioning and a big drawer of T-shirts.
Have you watched “Naked & Afraid”? Do you think it’s too dangerous? Would you go on the show?
Strange… that’s all I have to say about that.
Definitely strange — but fascinating.
Pixelation, or is it, you know, worth watching?
They air two versions of the show — one is called “Naked & Afraid: Uncensored.” I haven’t watched that one yet, but I’m assuming that means, you know, uncensored.
Unlike “Honey Boo Boo,” a train wreck that just torques my knickers because these idiots are having money thrown at them for acting like the uneducated idiots that they are, I find N&A freakily fascinating. Would I do it? Hell, no, and not even if a big money prize was waiting at the end. THIS is what I thought/hoped the original Survivor was going to be…rather than the obnoxious social game full of mostly whiners and connivers. I’m hooked.
I’m with you, Debi — this is the show that should have been titled “Survivor.” I’m so amazed by these men and women.
Definitely…I want them on my side when the zombie apocalypse hits ;-)
Agree with Debi — I’m fascinated by it because I wonder how I would do it. I’m constantly either saying “dumb move” or “save that” for later use. And I wasn’t aware they were left alone during the night. That gives this “reality” show a whole new feeling.
It’s good exp.check yourself,and how you can survive any situation.I wanna try my self.
This is by FAR THE CRAZIEST SHOW EVER , catching food with their infected feet!!!! Yummy. SO WHAT IS THE PRIZE ?? Naked strangers dropped off with NO FOOD ! H2O, CLOTHES, in severe circUmstances. WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS??? There has to be a reward other than making 21 days in the most disgusting environment & conditions. Someone please let me know!! Thanks Carmen
I agree with you….I can’t believe they do this for absolutely nothing…..no money or any type of prize…..I went on here to just to look up if they got anything for the torture they went through….Not for me….I think it is total insanity….
I would do this for free. The prize is surviving the challenge to say you have done something very few people have done.
I was just wondering how you get on the show could you let me know it be cool to get on the show
This i am sure is fake, if you can only survive 3 days without water how did the couple on show 6 season 1 last 21 days without clean drinking water or boiled water they never used the swamp stuff.thats for sure.
So basically another stupid and cheesy reality show like survivor only stupider lol, you know what we call what survivor in Canad? a casual camping trip!
What I dont get is how poeple can have such a boring life as to actuallywanna see the fake life of someone else lol
I watched ‘Swamp Nudity’ and the male participant killed two snakes and a nutria for TV Entertainment…the late Steve Irwin would vomit had he see it! influencing the young generation its fun to kill animals because this is what this TV show is; Entertainment
This show is bullsh*t!!!!
I WANT TO KNOW IF IT IS SCRIPTED !DO YOU KNOW?
Don’t know what it is that continues to draw me back to each episode, perhaps its just an interest in seeing how extreme conditions can get. I’m no wilderness guru but did go through survival training years ago prior to heading to Vietnam, and I’ve seen my share of nasty medical conditions having served as a combat medic while there. Despite that experience I can say without hesitation I would never do this challenge, nor do I think I could make 21 days. When I first told my wife about the program she thought it was all about the naked element but she quickly became hooked when she saw that portion of the program dissipates within seconds of the start. It seems like many of the same themes come out of the different survival locales, but the show does a nice job of featuring enough variety so that episodes don’t seem like reruns. One thing that amazes me is those who survive do not receive any monetary reward for completing the 21-days. At least that appears to be the case from all the net searches I’ve done. If these participants are truly accomplishing the survival for nothing more than the challenge, my hats off to them for their strength and commitment. I can only imagine the fortitude it must take to endure 21 days in the most inhospitable environments in the world. Kind of makes me feel guilt to know I can get in the car and drive to my favorite restaurant any time I want.
do the winners receive any money?
