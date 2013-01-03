Nancy Pelosi will appear on the ’30 Rock’ finale

Continuing the NBC comedy trend of recruiting politicians for sitcoms guest spots, Rep. Nancy Pelosi has signed on for the spring’s “30 Rock” series finale.

According to The Washington Post , which was able to confirm the casting but nothing else of note, Pelosi will presumably play herself. In a statement, she tells the paper, “I would do almost anything Tina Fey asks me to do.”

In addition to running the House of Representative, Pelosi previously appeared as a judge on “Top Chef.” She currently serves as House Minjority Leader.

Previous “30 Rock” political guest stars have included Al Gore, Condoleezza Rice and Michael Bloomberg. John McCain and Joe Biden were among the Beltway guests on “Parks and Recreation” earlier this season.

The hour-long series finale for “30 Rock” will air on Thursday, January 31.