Nat Geo announces ‘Ultimate Survival Alaska’ casting call

Reality TV producers have finally discovered that they don’t really need the lure of a million dollars to make people do terrifying things. No, for some intrepid adrenaline junkies, bragging rights are more than enough. With that in mind, Nat Geo has announced a casting call for the new season of “Ultimate Survival Alaska.” Only people who like being really, really cold apply!

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 6, an application for the next season will be available for download at http://www.natgeotv.com/survivalalaska. According to the network, “only the toughest and most intrepid adventurers should apply.” Applications will be reviewed by the production team with an eye to filming in the rugged Alaskan wilderness later this year.

For the rest of us, we can just stay inside our nice, warm homes and watch “Ultimate Survival Alaska” Sundays through March 9 at its new time, 10:00 p.m. ET.

But for those who actually want to go through this, there are some rules and regulations. Only applications will be accepted and reviewed. All applications and a photo headshot must be submitted to ultimatesurvivalcasting@natgeotv.com by May 1, 2014, in order to be considered. No video will be accepted. Producers will only contact those applicants with whom they wish to speak further. And remember, only intrepid adventurers should apply!

For those not familiar with the show, it follows four teams as they travel 2,000 miles on a 10-leg expedition in the brutal Alaska terrain. The opponents” only goal is to make it out alive using just the gear they can carry in their packs. Dropped in the middle of the Alaskan wilderness by bush plane, they have 60 hours to make their way to the finish point for that leg of the expedition. Using raw, mountain-man ingenuity, they”ll navigate through treacherous glaciated river valleys, barren ridgelines and high mountain peaks, battling hunger, hostile predators and perilous weather conditions along the way.

Sounds like a cakewalk! Are you going to apply? Hmmm?