Mark Hamill appears in six (episodic) Star Wars movies, but not the three with Natalie Portman for a simple reason: Padmé Amidala died shortly after give birth to Leia Organa and Luke Skywalker. (To quote GH-7 Medical Droid, “Medically, she is completely healthy. For reasons we can’t explain, we are losing her… She has lost the will to live.” Does insurance cover lost will-living?) But not only have the actors not shared screentime, they’ve never even met.

When asked about their curious lack of interaction on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Portman (who apparently stopped by The Last Jedi set while she was shooting Annihilation, but Hamill wasn’t there that day) replied, “It’s such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you, come over.” The Oscar-winning actress is less interested in connecting with her Harvard classmate Jared Kushner. The two used to be friendly — she even attended his wedding to Ivanka Trump in 2009 — but not anymore.

When Colbert pressed Portman on the rumors that Kushner wasn’t a great student, she confirmed, “That is… true.” She continued, “There’s not a lot funny to say about someone you were friends with becoming a super villain… He said in some interview that the friends he’s lost because of politics, it’s like exfoliating. And I was like, OK, I like the spa metaphors.” To break down the metaphor, this makes Portman a dead skin cell? “Proudly!” she said, laughing.

It must have taken all of Colbert’s restraint to not make a “liberty dies” joke.