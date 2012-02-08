Natalie Portman signs on for two films from ‘Tree of Life’ director Terrence Malick

After winning an Oscar for her work in Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan,” appearing in a string of less-ambitious films, and taking time off from acting to give birth, Natalie Portman is ready to get artsy again

The actress is joining the casts of “Tree of Life” director Terrence Malick’s upcoming films “Knight Of The Cups” and “Lawless.”

“The Dark Knight Rises'” Christian Bale and “The Hobbit’s” Cate Blanchett are already set to appear in both films, while “Knight” also stars Isabel Lucas, and “Lawless” will feature Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara and Haley Bennett. While plot details are scarce, there’s a strong possibility that the two films will be connected, just judging from the multiple overlaps in the films’ casts.

According to Deadline.com, who broke the story, Portman will shoot the films back-to-back starting this summer.

Malick most recently directed the multiple Oscar nominee “The Tree of Life,” starring Brad Pitt, Sean Penn and Jessica Chastain.

Before Malick begins the two films, he’ll finish his next untitled project, starring Ben Affleck,”Tree of Life” star Chastain, Javier Bardem, Michael Sheen and Rachel McAdams.

With this recent flurry of announcements, it seems like the suddenly-prolific Malick, who took 20 years off between his second and third films (1978’s “Days of Heaven” and 1998’s “The Thin Red Line, respectively) is making up for lost time.

As for Portman, she spent her post-Oscar time in “No Strings Attached,” “Your Highness,” and “Thor.” She’ll be seen in “Thor 2,” but she’s not happy about it.

