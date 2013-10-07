Nathan Fillion taking on Alison Brie in upcoming ‘Community’ episode

(CBR) Who is the deadlier man in the galaxy: Mike Ehrmantraut or Mal Reynolds? That question – or a version of that question – will get put to the test in the coming season of “Community”.

Deadline reports that “Castle” and “Firefly” star Nathan Fillion will appear on an episode of NBC”s “Community”, squaring off against none other than “Breaking Bad” badass Jonathan Banks. The two will guest-star opposite Alison Brie in an episode that sees her Annie teaming up with Professor Hickey (played by Banks) “to navigate Greendale”s corridors of power.” One of their obstacles is Bob Waite (played by Fillion), Greendale”s “politically savvy head custodian who”s not afraid to get his hands dirty but is smart enough to wear rubber gloves.”

Yeah, sounds like must-see TV to us, too.