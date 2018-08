Like last year, the National Spelling Bee ended in a tie. One of the co-champs was Vanya Shivashankar, who also won the recent TV competition “Child Genius.” But co-champ Gokur Venkatachalam was just as impressive, and the way he spelled his winning word proved he's a boss too.

No definition needed. No etymology. No alternate pronunciations. Just a quick read of the word and Gokur clinched the (co-)title. He's better than all of us (except Vanya, technically).