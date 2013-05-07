NBC adds 15 minutes to the ‘Office’ finale

NBC is giving fans even more time to say good-bye to “The Office,” extending the Thursday, May 16 finale by 15 minutes.

The 75-minute “Office” finale will now run from 9 p.m. to 10:15 on the 16th.

NBC has announced that guest stars for the “Office” finale will include Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Rachael Harris, Dakota Johnson, Joan Cusack, Ed Begley Jr., Malcolm Barrett, Matt Jones, Andy Buckley, Mike Schur and Bobby Ray Shafer. And guess what? We wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few surprises.

The finale will bring the 2006 Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy winner past the 200 episode barrier.

Keep an eye on your DVR, because in addition to extending the “Office” finale, NBC announced that next week’s “Hannibal” will air from 10:15 to 11 p.m. with “limited interruption.”