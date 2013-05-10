NBC adds ‘Ironside,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ spinoff and ‘Undateable’

One day after sending five pilots to series, NBC has ordered two new dramas from established properties, as well as a comedy from an established showrunner.

NBC announced on Friday (May 10) that “Ironside,” “Chicago PD” and “Undateable” will join the network’s schedule in the 2013-2014 season. Those three join Thursday’s pickups for “About a Boy,” “Believe,” “Crisis,” “The Family Guide” and “Sean Saves the World.”

The full NBC schedule will be announced on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the details on the three latest orders:

* “Chicago PD” is the “Chicago Fire” spinoff, focusing on the Intelligence Unit, which combats Chicago’s major crimes. Dick Wolf and much of the “Chicago Fire” creative team come along, as do “Chicago Fire” veterans Jason Beghe and Jon Seda.

* “Ironside” is, of course, NBC’s update of the ’60s TV classic, which featured Raymond Burr as a brilliant, wheelchair-bound police detective. Blair Underwood now plays the role, with Pablo Schreiber, Neal Bledsoe, Brent Sexton and Kenneth Choi as part of the ensemble. Michael Caleo (“Rescue Me”) updated the brand.

* “Undateable” comes from “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence, with Jeff Ingold and Adam Sztykiel, with Scott Ellis directing the pilot. “Whitney” star Chris D’Elia plays a confident guy who gets a much less confident roommate (Brent Morin) with equally romantically challenged buddies. Bianca Kajlich co-stars.

Check out pictures from these three, as well as the rest of NBC’s newly ordered shows below: