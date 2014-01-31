NBC adds two ‘Chicago P.D.’ episodes

It’s somewhat rare for midseason dramas to get an expanded episode order, but when Dick Wolf is involved, standard rules don’t apply.

NBC announced on Friday (January 31) that “Chicago P.D.” has been picked up for two additional spring episodes, bringing its total order to 15 episodes.

Through its first four weeks on the schedule, “Chicago P.D.” is averaging 6.8 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 in Live + Same Day ratings. Considering how quickly “Ironside” tanked, it’s no surprise that NBC is boasting that “Chicago P.D.” has given the network its best Wednesday 10 p.m. results since late September.

A spinoff from the successful Tuesday drama “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” stars Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Elias Koteas and Sophia Bush.