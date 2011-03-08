NBC announces season finale dates for ‘The Office,’ ‘Community’ and many more

Many of NBC’s current shows aren’t locks for next season, given low ratings, a new head of the network, perhaps a desire to make a clear break from the Jeff Zucker era. Only a handful of the network’s series – notably “30 Rock,” “The Biggest Loser” and a few other reality shows – already have been renewed for next season. But at the very least, we now know when the current (if not final) season for most NBC shows will be wrapping up.
In a press release put out today – which also noted that the hour-long 100th episode of “30 Rock” would air on April 21 – NBC announced the following season finale dates:
MONDAY, APRIL 4
“Harry”s Law” (10-11 p.m.)
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
“Who Do You Think You Are?” (8-9 p.m.)
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
“Parenthood” (10-11 p.m.)
SUNDAY, MAY 1
“America”s Next Great Restaurant” (8-9 p.m.)
THURSDAY, MAY 5
“Perfect Couples” (8:30-9 p.m.)
“30 Rock” (10-10:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, MAY 12
“Community” (hour-long episode from 8-9 p.m.)
“Outsourced” (10:30-11 p.m.)
MONDAY, MAY 16
“Chuck” (8-9 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (10-11 p.m.)
THURSDAY, MAY 19
“The Office” (one-hour finale from 9-10 p.m.)
“Parks and Recreation” (hour-long finale from 10-11 p.m.)
MAY 21
“Saturday Night Live” (11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.)
SUNDAY, MAY 22
“The Celebrity Apprentice” (9-11 p.m.)
MONDAY, MAY 23
“The Event” (9-10 p.m.)
TUESDAY, MAY 24
“The Biggest Loser” (9-11 p.m.)
You can go ahead and renew Parks and Rec anytime, NBC.
Also Community NBC, get on it
Double Word.
an hour-long 30 rock? you mean there wont be any outsourced that week?
Actually, it’s only a half hour episode, so that means there’s an episode of Outsourced.
Alan,
With The Office and P&R the last 2 thursdays to finale, why not run the Office at 8 and P&R at 9? Why would they go w/ 9 and 10 when the 10 o’clock commedy’s have had pretty bad ratings? Wouldn’t the stronger move be to promote the crap out of the Office finale at 8, then promote the 1 hour P&R during the Office and see what it can do?
I thought The Office was locked for an 8th, post-Steve Carell season, based on several key participants (John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer amongst the lead actors, Paul Lieberstein and BJ Novak amongst the lead producers) having contracts for an 8th year. Is it correct, then, to say that it’s likely they’ll return, but the new management hasn’t officially said that’s the case?
I believe that’s the case. It will almost certainly be back, but technically 30 Rock is the only scripted show that’s officially renewed so far.
If NBC cancels Community for a Chelsea Handler sitcom, I will be very angry.
If they do that, I will vomit tears and sadness.
Hey, NBC, ummm renew Community and Parks and Rec now. M’kay?
Community is one of my favorite shows right now, but I am prepared to see it go away. 1) Ratings are not that great, 2) The set up of the show lends itself to short shelf life. How many years can be spent at community college?
Do we really have to do the “how many years can be spent at community college” thing again? Jeff said in Modern Warfare that without the early registration it would take him about four years, and by taking extra classes like Anthropology it would take him even more time. Also, it’s Dan Harman; he either already has plans ready to go to explain a fifth season if needed and if not, I’m sure he wouldn’t have a problem coming up with one.
The show is called Community, not Community College. So they could technically leave Greendale and still maintain their community.
I’d hope with the recent EW cover we get ourselves another season of Parks and Rec. Community better get renewed as well, or we could see a fan mail assailing on the Peacock like never before. You thought Chuck and Subway sandwiches were one thing. Just you wait til thousands upon thousands of paintball pellets are rained down upon NBC with fury
Parks and Rec is a pleasant show to watch, even though it has yet to make me laugh in the way that Curb Your Enthusiasm does. I can’t get into Community, though, despite watching all of its acclaimed episodes. Humor that depends almost entirely on pop culture knowledge just isn’t funny.
Comments that depend almost entirely on received wisdom about a show rather than on the show itself just aren’t pertinent. /end snark.
Really, though, as someone who has watched every episode of Community, I strongly feel that there’s more to it than that. Perhaps the “acclaimed episodes” tend to be the really reference heavy ones, but that says as much about who’s doing the acclaiming as the show itself.
Sad that Community can’t win over viewers like Echos. That’s a loss of up to 28 people per episode!
Southland would have looked real good in that Monday 10 pm spot instead of Harry’s Law. They really screwed the pooch on that one.
Community has to be one of the most re-watched shows on television. That has to count for something.
When they say an hour-long finale for Parks and Rec, do they mean two episodes? I’m assuming that’s the case, considering they made the distinction that Community’s finale is one hour-long episode (Please tell me NBC is close to a renewal for Community).
I sure hope Parenthood gets renewed. It is seriously my single favorite television show on the air. The acting, writing, storylines and just everything are picture perfect – touching, poignant, sweet, funny, and real.
