NBC cancels Dane Cook’s ‘Next Caller’ before its premiere

10.12.12 6 years ago 8 Comments
Earlier this week, CBS cancelled “Made in Jersey” after only two airings, but on Friday (October 12), NBC pulled the plug on the midseason comedy before it even premiered.
In May, NBC ordered “Next Caller” to series for midseason and, according to Deadline.com, four episodes of its six-episode order had been shot. 
Created by Stephen Falk, the pilot starred Dane Cook and Collette Wolf as mismatched hosts of a radio talk show. Jeffrey Tambor, Joy Osmanski and Wole Parks co-starred.
NBC already has “1600 Penn” and “Save Me” for midseason, while the delay of “Community” and “Whitney” gives NBC some additional comedy flexibility on the assumption that barring a dramatic change of ratings fortune, “Animal Practice” and “Guys with Kids” won’t be getting additional episodes. NBC has already picked up “Go On” and “The New Normal” for full seasons.

TAGSdane cookNBCNext Caller

