NBC cancels Dane Cook’s ‘Next Caller’ before its premiere

Earlier this week, CBS cancelled “Made in Jersey” after only two airings, but on Friday (October 12), NBC pulled the plug on the midseason comedy before it even premiered.
In May, NBC ordered “Next Caller” to series for midseason and, according to Deadline.com, four episodes of its six-episode order had been shot.
Created by Stephen Falk, the pilot starred Dane Cook and Collette Wolf as mismatched hosts of a radio talk show. Jeffrey Tambor, Joy Osmanski and Wole Parks co-starred.
NBC already has “1600 Penn” and “Save Me” for midseason, while the delay of “Community” and “Whitney” gives NBC some additional comedy flexibility on the assumption that barring a dramatic change of ratings fortune, “Animal Practice” and “Guys with Kids” won’t be getting additional episodes. NBC has already picked up “Go On” and “The New Normal” for full seasons.
How bad should this have been to get yanked even before the premiere. I guess NBC didn’t want to burn the 6 episodes like they did with Bent. Actually, Bent was good.
Balaji – NBC had always planned to tinker with “Next Caller.” I guess somebody finally just decided the tinkering wasn’t working. And if there were still two more episodes on the order to get filmed, I assume they saved some money. But the pilot was pretty bad…
NBC comedy slate is not looking healthy.
30 Rock, The Office are ending.
Community, Parks & Rec are two of the best comedies but don’t necessarily set the ratings on fire.
Up All Night and Whitney were lucky to get a second season.
Animal Practice and Guys with Kids are struggling.
Go On and The New Normal are reliant on The Voice than their own brilliance.
From the reviews, Save Me sounds to be a Showtime comedy which means it’s not really funny. That leaves them with 1600 Penn.
But, I sensed the new NBC comedies will do bad enough to give Community, Parks & Rec more seasons.
HAHAHA is this a joke?
They had to shoot four episodes to realize Dane Cook isn’t funny?
Dan-I dont think this has happened of late. Most shows would get pushed to a summer burnoff theatre. The last show that suffered this fate was NBC’s Day One.
ColSid – It’s uncommon, but only sorta. NBC did it with “Day One,” as you say, and also with the comedies “Thick & Thin” and “Singles Table.” That’s in the last six or seven years… You can also kinda count “The I.T. Crowd,” which was ordered to series, but I don’t *think* additional episodes were produced beyond the pilot?
Critics at least saw “Next Caller” and “Thick & Thin.” Not that that’s any great honor…
Gotta say though, if you are so terrible that NBC thinks you are not airing, then maybe you should’nt be picked up. But now atleast Collete Wolfe is free to be back on Cougar Town. So, yay for that