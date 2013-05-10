

NBC cancels Matthew Perry’s “Go On”

The former “Friends” star is getting canceled again. “Go On’s” ratings didn’t impress NBC after a solid debut.



“24” revival could be more like “13”

Fox is eyeing a 13-episode order for the Jack Bauer series.



Parker Posey won’t be part of NBC’s “The Family Guide”

Her role will be recast.



“True Blood” shows off Season 6 photos

New pics include Bill, Sookie, Eric and some of the new cast.



TBS orders “Ground Floor” from “Cougar Town” creator

Bill Lawrence is reuniting with his former “Scrubs” star John C. McGinley for the workplace comedy.



Al Michaels charged with DUI

The “Sunday Night Football” star was charged today with two counts of misdemeanor DUI stemming from his April 19 arrest.



TNT orders “Inside Job” reality show

Four potential executives will compete for a job, with one of them being a spy already working for the company.

Stephen Colbert’s book club launches with a revival of “Reading Rainbow”

LeVar Burton was there to give Colbert some reading advice.