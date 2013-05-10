NBC cancels Matthew Perry’s ‘Go On’

#True Blood #Stephen Colbert
05.10.13 5 years ago


NBC cancels Matthew Perry’s “Go On”
The former “Friends” star is getting canceled again. “Go On’s” ratings didn’t impress NBC after a solid debut.


“24” revival could be more like “13”
Fox is eyeing a 13-episode order for the Jack Bauer series.


Parker Posey won’t be part of NBC’s “The Family Guide”
Her role will be recast.


“True Blood” shows off Season 6 photos
New pics include Bill, Sookie, Eric and some of the new cast.


TBS orders “Ground Floor” from “Cougar Town” creator
Bill Lawrence is reuniting with his former “Scrubs” star John C. McGinley for the workplace comedy.


Al Michaels charged with DUI
The “Sunday Night Football” star was charged today with two counts of misdemeanor DUI stemming from his April 19 arrest.


TNT orders “Inside Job” reality show
Four potential executives will compete for a job, with one of them being a spy already working for the company.

Stephen Colbert’s book club launches with a revival of “Reading Rainbow”
LeVar Burton was there to give Colbert some reading advice.

Around The Web

TOPICS#True Blood#Stephen Colbert
TAGS24AL MICHAELSGO ONMATTHEW PERRYPARKER POSEYSTEPHEN COLBERTTRUE BLOOD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP