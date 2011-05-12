NBC expands ‘The Voice’ for its summer run

#The Voice
05.12.11 7 years ago 3 Comments
NBC is setting up a powerhouse summer Tuesday, expanding live episodes of “The Voice” to two hours beginning in June. 
Starting on June 7, “The Voice” will air its performance episodes from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., following an hour of “America’s Got Talent.” 
This news isn’t exactly shocking for a pair of reasons:
First, “The Voice” has averaged 11.8 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49 in its first three airings. That makes it the top-rated new series of the season in the 18-49 demographic and places it behind only “American Idol” and “American Idol” as the No. 3 entertainment program in the key demo for the entire season. 
Second, “The Voice” has already established a willingness to take things at its own deliberate pace. This past week’s episode — which lost a handful of viewers from the audition episodes — managed to cram a total of four performances — or “Battles” — into a full hour of television. It was always hard to imagine the live episodes presenting a full compliment of talent in only 60 minutes. 
“The Voice” will continue its four-per-week Battle pace until the end of the month.
“America’s Got Talent” will premiere on Tuesday, May 31 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will continue on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. “AGT” will shift into its own live shows on Tuesday, July 5 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Voice
TAGSNBCTHE VOICE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP