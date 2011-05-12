NBC expands ‘The Voice’ for its summer run

NBC is setting up a powerhouse summer Tuesday, expanding live episodes of “The Voice” to two hours beginning in June.
Starting on June 7, “The Voice” will air its performance episodes from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., following an hour of “America’s Got Talent.”
This news isn’t exactly shocking for a pair of reasons:
First, “The Voice” has averaged 11.8 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49 in its first three airings. That makes it the top-rated new series of the season in the 18-49 demographic and places it behind only “American Idol” and “American Idol” as the No. 3 entertainment program in the key demo for the entire season.
Second, “The Voice” has already established a willingness to take things at its own deliberate pace. This past week’s episode — which lost a handful of viewers from the audition episodes — managed to cram a total of four performances — or “Battles” — into a full hour of television. It was always hard to imagine the live episodes presenting a full compliment of talent in only 60 minutes.
“The Voice” will continue its four-per-week Battle pace until the end of the month.
“America’s Got Talent” will premiere on Tuesday, May 31 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will continue on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. “AGT” will shift into its own live shows on Tuesday, July 5 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Awwww …. and after Alan praised NBC for showing restraint in the scheduling and promotion. So much for the “act live you’ve been there” approach by the new NBC leadership.
I watched minutes — minutes — of The Voice, and actually liked it. (I don’t watch any of the reality/competition shows, but caught the repeats over the weekend on one of the cable channels.)
William – My feeling is that it’s summer. Can’t really begrudge NBC adding another hour of decent ratings when the alternative is… nothing. If they bring “The Voice” back in the fall, for three hours per week, *then* you know nobody’s learned anything…
-Daniel
Good point, sir. That is why you’re expert.