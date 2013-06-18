NBC greenlights a doc about ‘Rhoda’ star Valerie Harper’s dying days

It turns out you don’t have to kill anyone to get your own TV special, but it does help if you’re dying. NBC News today announced that it has greenlit an exclusive, hour-long documentary chronicling Valerie Harper”s battle with a rare, terminal cancer.

Hosted by Meredith Vieira and produced by NBC News” Peacock Productions, this first-person account captures Harper”s raw, emotional and hopeful journey as she goes through experimental treatments and lives each day to the fullest with her husband Tony Cacciotti and their daughter Christina.

A recurrence of Harper’s 2009 lung cancer, the disease spread into the membrane surrounding her brain and she was diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis on March 6, 2013. Since then, she has allowed camera crews unprecedented access into her life to help tell her story – every step of the way. From the revelation that she had an incurable disease, to doctor”s visits, second and third opinions, surgeries and reunions with family and friends, the documentary, airing on NBC in primetime, takes an intimate look inside Harper”s reality.

Air date and additional information regarding the documentary airing on NBC, to be announced.