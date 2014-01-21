NBC kills off ‘Murder, She Wrote’ reboot starring Octavia Spencer

01.21.14 5 years ago 3 Comments

Sound like NBC may have taken Angela Lansbury’s criticisms to heart.

The network has put the kibosh on their planned “Murder, She Wrote” reboot starring Octavia Spencer,  though according to Deadline they may try again at a later date, albeit with a new cast and concept. Lansbury, the star of the long-running original, called the project a “mistake” in an interview published last fall.

Written by Alexandra Cunningham (“Prime Suspect”), the “reimagining” would have seen Spencer starring as a hospital administrator-turned-self-published author and amateur detective.

The original “Murder, She Wrote” ran from 1984-1996 on CBS. At its peak, the show ranked No. 3 in the ratings overall.

Spencer recently guest-starred on two episodes of CBS’s Anna Faris-Allison Janney sitcom “Mom.” Her forthcoming big-screen projects include “Black and White” co-starring Kevin Costner and the James Brown biopic “Get on Up” helmed by her “Help” director Tate Taylor.

How do you feel about NBC killing off the “Murder, She Wrote” reboot? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TAGSangela lansburyMURDER SHE WROTEMurder She Wrote rebootMurder She Wrote remakeNBCOCTAVIA SPENCER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP