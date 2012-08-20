NBC lands Michael J. Fox’s return to series TV

The 2012-2013 season has yet to officially begin, but NBC has already landed one of the most anticipated comedies of the 2013-2014 season.

NBC announced on Monday (August 20) that the network has landed the rights to Michael J. Fox’s currently untitled sitcom return, bringing the actor back to his “Family Ties” home.

“To bring Michael J. Fox back to NBC is a supreme honor and we are thrilled that one of the great comedic television stars is coming home again,” blurbs NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt. “From the moment we met with Michael to hear his unique point of view about this new show, we were completely captivated and on board. He is utterly relatable, optimistic, and in a class by himself, and I have no doubt that the character he will create – and the vivid family characters surrounding him – will be both instantly recognizable and hilarious. Being in business with him is a supreme pleasure.”

NBC was able to seal the deal by making a full 22-episode series commitment to the Fox project, based only on the script by Will Gluck (“Easy A”) and Sam Laybourne (“Cougar Town”). Gluck will also direct the single-camera series, which will begin filming later this year and will premiere in Fall 2013.

The project is loosely based on Fox’s real life and will feature the “Back to the Future” and “Frighteners” star as the father of three living in New York City and dealing with life’s various challenges. Fox’s Parkinson’s will be a part of the show.

“We have all been such huge fans of Michaels and hoped one day he would return to television with his own show,” blurbs Jennifer Salke, President of NBC Entertainment. “He had us at hello with his warmth, humor and incredible charisma. The fact that he pitched us a show that was funny, heartwarming and personal was the icing on the cake! We are over the moon and thankful Michael, Will (Gluck) and Sam (Laybourne) will be a cornerstone of our NBC comedy brand.”

Fox is currently up for Emmys for guest appearances on “The Good Wife” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He’s previously won an Emmy for his guest turn on “Rescue Me” and his starring role on “Spin City,” as well as three Emmys for “Family Ties.”

“I’m extremely pleased to be back at NBC with a great creative team and a great show. Bob Greenblatt and all the folks at the network have given me a warm welcome home, and I’m excited to get to work,” Fox blurbs.

More than any other network, NBC has been pushing (and pushed) to give out series orders without seeing pilots first. In addition to last year’s “The Firm,” the network has ordered “Dracula,” “Hannibal” and “Crossbones” directly to series. The Fox show is different from those earlier straight-to-series shows, both as a comedy and because with Sony Pictures TV producing, it’s not an international co-production.