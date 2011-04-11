NBC lets Steve Carell’s ‘Office’ send-off run long

Fans of “The Office” are going to get an extra-long time to say good-bye to star Steve Carell.

NBC has announced the Carell’s “Office” send-off will run from 9:00 to 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. The super-sized “Office” will be paired with a 40-minute episode of “Parks and Recreation” running from 9:50 to 10:30. A regular-sized “30 Rock” episode will follow at 10:30.

Not even vaguely coincidentally, Carell’s exit comes on the first night of the key May sweeps period, which would explain why viewers have been treated to exactly one new “Office” episode since the end of February sweeps.

Carell’s departure after more than six-and-a-half seasons was set in motion by the conclusion of the show’s last original episode, which aired back on March 24. “The Office” returns this Thursday (April 14) to continue the Micheal Scott exit and introduce the character’s temporary replacement, played by Will Ferrell.