NBC orders ‘Alice in Wonderland’ sequel series to pilot

Lewis Carroll’s most famous tale may be getting a new spin on the small-screen.

NBC has ordered a drama pilot set in the world of “Alice in Wonderland,” with a storyline that will take place after the events of Carroll’s 1865 novel. Titled simply “Wonderland,” the plot centers on a modern-day woman who is given the chance to rectify her crumbling life after being transported to the fantastical world by a mysterious stranger. To rejuvenate her dreams, which were sidelined following a tragic incident seven years prior, she must do battle with Wonderland’s reigning Queen, the woman formerly known as Alice.

The script was written by Whit Anderson, who is on board to executive-produce alongside “CSI” creator Anthony Zuiker and his Dare To Pass shingle.

Another TV project based on the Carroll property, McG and Chad Hodge’s “Wunderland,” has also been in development with the CW this season, though the pilot hasn’t yet received an order from the network.



