NBC orders ‘Constantine,’ ‘Mysteries of Laura’ to series

It's a pretty glorious day for DC Comics' TV team.

Just one hour after The CW officially announced series orders for “The Flash” and “iZombie,” NBC chimed in by ordering “Constantine” to series.

Oh and NBC also sent the drama “The Mysteries of Laura” and the comedy “A to Z” to series, but since they have nothing to do with comic books, we're somehow less interested.

The John Constantine character debuted in 1985 as part of DC's “Swamp Thing” line and went on to be the focus of “Hellblazer” and “Constantine” comics. The character is a former Liverpool conman who now works as a “seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult.”

“Constantine” was previously brought to the big screen by director Francis Lawrence in a 2005 feature starring Keanu Reeves. The movie made $230 million and still has myriad defenders, even if I'm not one of them.

The NBC TV series stars Matt Ryan as Constantine, who has turned his back on his altruistic life, but is forced to protect an old friend's daughter (Lucy Griffiths), who may have special powers of her own. Soon, they're traveling the country battling demons and trying to prevent a mysterious new evil from being unleashed.

The series also stars Harold Perrineau and Charles Halford.

Daniel Cerone adapted the comic for NBC and will serve as executive producer along with David S. Goyer. Neil Marshall (“The Descent”) directed the pilot.

DC Comics also has a stake in “Gotham,” which was ordered to series by FOX on Monday.

Fine, I'll acknowledge “The Mysteries of Laura” even if it has nothing to do with DC.

It stars Debra Messing as Laura Diamond, an NYPD homicide detective with a chaotic home life including twin sons and a soon-to-be-ex-husband. In an effort to force me to refer to “The Mysteries of Laura,” NBC blurbs, “Between cleaning up after her boys and cleaning up the streets, she”d be the first to admit she has her 'hot mess' moments in this hilariously authentic look at what it really means to be a 'working mom' today.”

“Laura” was created by Jeff Rake and the pilot was directed by McG.

As for “A to Z,” it comes to NBC from “Parks and Recreation” star Rashida Jones, along with Ben Queen and Will McCormack. The title refers to Andrew (Ben Feldman) and Zelda (Cristin Milioti), a mismatched couple who are destined to a romantic life together… Unless they're not. Hilarity may ensue either way. The series also stars Henry Zebrowski, Lenora Crichlow and Christina Kirk.

NBC took Wednesday off from series orders, but the network picked up the comedy “Marry Me” and the dramas “Allegiance,” “State of Affairs” and “The Odyssey” on Tuesday.

And no, still no word on “Community” or “Hannibal.” YOU MUST CHILL.

