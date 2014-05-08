NBC picks up “Mysteries of Laura” starring Debra Messing, plus DC Comics' “Constantine”

Messing will play a female homicide detective with twins, while David S. Goyer”s “Constantine” is DC Comics” 4th TV series pickup after “Gotham,” “The Flash” and “iZombie.” PLUS: NBC orders Rashida Jones-produced online dating comedy “A to Z” starring “HIMYM's” Cristin Milioti and “Mad Men's” Ben Feldman.

CBS will air a woman”s voice pleading for her life minutes before she”s murdered, despite mother”s objections

“48 Hours” this weekend will focus on the 2012 murder of Weight Watchers executive Danielle Thomas by her live-in boyfriend who inadvertently recorded her screams and pleas for life on his phone.

“True Blood” husband-and-wife team Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer to produce projects for HBO

The couple”s production company has signed a two-year, first-look deal with the pay cable network.

Zendaya returning to Disney Channel to star in “K.C. Undercover”

The former “Dancing” star will play an undercover spy in training.

Fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg getting an E! reality show

“The DVF Project” will have contestants compete to become the DVF Global Brand Ambassador.