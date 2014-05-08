NBC picks up ‘Mysteries of Laura’ starring Debra Messing, plus DC Comics’ ‘Constantine’

05.08.14 4 years ago

NBC picks up “Mysteries of Laura” starring Debra Messing, plus DC Comics' “Constantine”
Messing will play a female homicide detective with twins, while David S. Goyer”s “Constantine” is DC Comics” 4th TV series pickup after “Gotham,” “The Flash” and “iZombie.” PLUS: NBC orders Rashida Jones-produced online dating comedy “A to Z” starring “HIMYM's” Cristin Milioti and “Mad Men's” Ben Feldman.

CBS will air a woman”s voice pleading for her life minutes before she”s murdered, despite mother”s objections
“48 Hours” this weekend will focus on the 2012 murder of Weight Watchers executive Danielle Thomas by her live-in boyfriend who inadvertently recorded her screams and pleas for life on his phone.

“True Blood” husband-and-wife team Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer to produce projects for HBO
The couple”s production company has signed a two-year, first-look deal with the pay cable network.

Zendaya returning to Disney Channel to star in “K.C. Undercover”
The former “Dancing” star will play an undercover spy in training.

Fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg getting an E! reality show
“The DVF Project” will have contestants compete to become the DVF Global Brand Ambassador.

Around The Web

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 14 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP