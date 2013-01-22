New NBC pilot orders include comedy series ‘Girlfriend in a Coma’ and Carlton Cuse drama

It’s been an aggressive day over at NBC.

The Peacock network picked up a total of five pilots today for the 2013-14 season, including a supernatural drama from “Lost” co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and a new single-camera comedy from “Nurse Jackie” creator Liz Brixius. Below you can check out a full rundown:

– “The Sixth Gun”: Supernatural drama executive-produced by Carlton Cuse (“Lost”) is set in the Old West and centers on a mythical firearm (one of a set of six) that reanimates a group of malicious spirits after it falls into the hands of an innocent young girl. The script by Ryan Condal was based on the Oni Press graphic novel of the same name.

– “The Blacklist”: When the world’s most wanted criminal turns himself into the authorities, he agrees to help apprehend all of his shady associates – the only caveat being his insistence on working with a recently-hired FBI agent whom he’s seemingly never met. The drama series will be executive-produced by John Eisendrath (“Alias”) and Jon Bokenkamp (“The Call,” “Taking Lives”), the latter of whom wrote the script for the pilot.

– “Girlfriend in a Coma”: “Nurse Jackie” creator Liz Brixius returns with this single-camera comedy that follows a 34-year-old woman who awakens from a nearly two-decade coma to discover she has a 17-year-old daughter. Along with Brixius, “Law & Order” mastermind Dick Wolf will serve as executive-producer.

– Untitled DJ Nash Project: Jason Bateman is on board to executive-produce Nash’s (“Up All Night”) 1980s-set single-camera comedy that centers on a man dealing with the divorce of his parents: a blind father and a mother who reverts to her teenage years following the split.

– “Holding Patterns”: Multi-camera comedy created by Justin Spitzer (“The Office”) about a group of friends whose lives are severely altered after surviving a plane crash.

