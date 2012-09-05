NBC removes ‘Saving Hope’ from schedule

There’s no hope for “Saving Hope” – at least not on U.S. television.
NBC has taken the freshman medical drama off the schedule, replacing the final two episodes – which were slated to air over the next two Saturdays – with repeats of “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice.” The episodes in question will now air online only (though exactly when they’ll be posted isn’t yet clear).
The supernatural-tinged series – which centered on the efforts of a Toronto surgeon (Erica Durance) to bring her fellow surgeon/fiancee (Michael Shanks) out of a coma as his disembodied spirit wandered the halls of the hospital – struggled in the ratings from the get-go, bringing in a scant 3.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 on its June premiere. Though it held up relatively well in the ensuing weeks (and in some cases even surpassed its premiere numbers in total viewers), NBC was clearly eager to pull the plug.
“Wow NBC……way to cheat 3 million people out of a resolution to the story #Disappointed#HardlySurprised,” tweeted Shanks earlier today, likely echoing the sentiments of the show’s fanbase.
Nevertheless, the Canadian-produced show will continue on in its home country – CTV has renewed the series for a second season.
Were you a fan of “Saving Hope”? If so, are you upset by NBC’s decision?
I’m still waiting to see those last two episodes of Happy Town. Probably never going to happen…
It’s almost like NBC isn’t even a real network anymore they’ve gotten so bottom-of-th-barrel and amateurish. Next they’ll just air hillbilly and pawn shows 24-7 like the rest of the vast, blighted dustbowl that is basic cable.
this is as outraging as when firefly was cancelled
Let me get this straight, it is better to show a repeat, not show scenes for Saving Hope – – and it was wsn’t obvious what NBC motive was ???
NBC didn’t want the show to succeed, and why I don’t know. NBC, You lost another good opportunity to have a quality show.
Wow!! I seriously tuned in to nbc specifically to watch this show! Instead I get some crap info mercial and the news that my show is cancelled. Couldn’t have waited just 2 more episodes nbc??
guys you can still watch it, i found a website it’s called 1channel.ch, google it. i saw the episode 12, youll love it!
Fucking assholes! I love that show
Great show … I’ll bet it does well in Canada … really dissappointed they cancelled it here
You suck nbc. We always watched it on Hulu plus anyway. I hope they keep it on.
Booooo tho was a great show and to remove it to play RERUNS of the same shows that are thrown down our throats 24/7 like idol, aft, voice, x factor etc…. That’s wrong and I’m outraged because there isn’t many shows on nowadays to ER into and enjoy.
You suck nbc.fuck.i love this show
suck nbc.
super mad about saving hope cancellation!!! NBC…WAKE UP AND SMELL A GOOD SHOW WHEN YOU HAVE ONE!!!!!! This is why I don’t watch your network….anything decent you put on it, you pull it.
America’s Got Talent — so has Canada!!!! Save, Saving Hope!!!
Yes, its ridiculous and rude for shows to be pulled off like that, and not just this great show!! People watch and really come to follow and like a certain plot and its characters, only to be left in space about what happens, ultimately thats why we all watch it, and it saddens me that good shows get pulled this way… furious… and not for the first time unfortunately
I am very annoyed. I am here from Canada and would like to see the last 2 episodes. ice job NBC besides. rerunds of America has Talent, get with the program