NBC removes ‘Saving Hope’ from schedule

There’s no hope for “Saving Hope” – at least not on U.S. television.

NBC has taken the freshman medical drama off the schedule, replacing the final two episodes – which were slated to air over the next two Saturdays – with repeats of “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice.” The episodes in question will now air online only (though exactly when they’ll be posted isn’t yet clear).

The supernatural-tinged series – which centered on the efforts of a Toronto surgeon (Erica Durance) to bring her fellow surgeon/fiancee (Michael Shanks) out of a coma as his disembodied spirit wandered the halls of the hospital – struggled in the ratings from the get-go, bringing in a scant 3.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 on its June premiere. Though it held up relatively well in the ensuing weeks (and in some cases even surpassed its premiere numbers in total viewers), NBC was clearly eager to pull the plug.

“Wow NBC……way to cheat 3 million people out of a resolution to the story #Disappointed#HardlySurprised,” tweeted Shanks earlier today, likely echoing the sentiments of the show’s fanbase.

Nevertheless, the Canadian-produced show will continue on in its home country – CTV has renewed the series for a second season.

Were you a fan of “Saving Hope”? If so, are you upset by NBC’s decision?

