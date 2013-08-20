NBC renews ‘Hollywood Game Night’

NBC has ordered a second season of “Hollywood Game Night,” which has delivered unremarkable-yet-steady ratings this summer.

The 10-episode second season will presumably return next summer.

Produced by Sean Hayes and hosted by Jane Lynch, the celebrity hobnobbing series featured appearances by the likes of Kristin Bell, Rose Byrne, Nick Cannon, Kristin Chenoweth, Minnie Driver, Patricia Heaton, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Amy Poehler, Martin Short and Jason Sudeikis.

“‘Hollywood Game Night’ allows the audience to take a seat on the couch next to their favorite celebrities and enjoy the pandemonium and exuberance of the colorful cast of celebrities in each episode,” blurbs NBC Alternative Programming President Paul Telegdy. “Jane and her friends know how to throw a party and we’re thrilled viewers have come to play too.”

Adds Lynch, “It”s fun hanging with friends and playing ringmaster, while trying to help our contestants earn $25,000. It”s a win-win for all.”

In its most recent Thursday airing, “Hollywood Game Night” drew under 4 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic or Better Than “Hannibal,” though “Hollywood Game Night” can’t compete with the DVR uplift for “Hannibal.” Encores of “HGN,” aired in random time slots, have also done OK for NBC this summer.